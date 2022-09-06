India’s tech capital Bengaluru will have no water supply till Tuesday as heavy rainfall continues to batter city, resulting in flooding and traffic jams, reported NDTV.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has arranged free-of-cost tankers to provide water in areas where the supply through taps has been suspended.

The supply was cut after water entered the pumping stations in Mandya district, reported ANI. “The officials of the Mandya district are busy in draining out water from the pumping station,” said Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai. “The situation is expected to come under control by evening. The technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery.”

#WATCH | Karnataka: Long traffic snarls in various parts of Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall#BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/YRmVISuirC — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

The city was flooded on Monday following heavy overnight rainfall. Visuals showed vehicles submerged under water and commuters wading their way on streets. This was the second time in the last seven days that the city has been flooded after heavy rainfall.

Schools were shut down on Monday, reported Deccan Herald. Some will also remain closed on Tuesday.

New normal of Namma Bengaluru 🙏

Try leaving early if you are commuting to office while returning back home in the evening via outer ring road near ecospace pic.twitter.com/xil1qAQIZO — Udita Sanyal (@sanyal_udita) September 5, 2022

The India Meteorological Department said that the city received 131.6 mm rain on Sunday night – the heaviest since September 26, 2014, when Bengaluru had recorded a rainfall of 132.3 mm in 24 hours, reported The Indian Express.

The rains have also flooded several homes and housing complexes in Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, the Outer Ring Road, KR Puram and Varthur. Rescuers used boats and tractors to evacuate residents in Varthur.

Flood-hit #Yemalur residents leaving the area on trucks with their pets#BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/PtSQPsiY0K — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) September 5, 2022

Rains coupled with poor planning & infrastructural woes has brought several parts of #Bengaluru to its knees once again. Most areas in the #IT corridor once again #flooded. Traffic piling up due to #waterlogging as well.



Rainbow drive layout Sarjapura (1) pic.twitter.com/mh83weBENc — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) September 5, 2022

Bommai has announced his government will release Rs 300 crore to tackle the flooding, reported the Hindustan Times. The announcement came after the chief minister met senior ministers and officials to review the situation, reported PTI.

Bommai said that the money will be used to restore infrastructure such as roads, electric poles, transformers and schools, among others. He added that Rs 1,500 crore has been kept aside for constructing storm water drains in the city.

This is the morning scene near Eco Space Bengaluru (Mon, 5 Sep) - Dear @BSBommai @narendramodi Please fix all roads and infrastructure in India to meet the 2047 developed nation goal!! It’s also the first step towards #SwachhBharat 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DyDWltOnAB — Nanditha 🤍 (@nandythegreatz) September 5, 2022

The rains on Monday also disrupted flight schedules at the Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport. Six aircraft, including two international flights, were diverted to Chennai airport.

Incessant rains have continued in the state for the past one month. The chief minister has visited a few flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation.