The big news: Karnataka CM blames Congress as floods submerge Bengaluru, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine approved for emergency use, and Uttar Pradesh tells the SC that Siddique Kappan has close links with PFI.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress government for Bengaluru flooding: Meanwhile, a woman died of electrocution and water supply in the city was disrupted.
- Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine gets emergency use approval: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the development will ‘further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic’.
- Siddique Kappan was part of conspiracy to spark religious conflicts in India, Uttar Pradesh tells SC: The Adityanath government made the statement in an affidavit filed in response to the journalist’s bail plea.
- Liz Truss takes over as United Kingdom’s new PM: She was on Monday named as the leader of the country’s ruling Conservative Party after she defeated her competitor Rishi Sunak.
- Hope Teesta-water sharing issue with India is resolved soon, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: While Bangladesh seeks equal distribution of water from the river, the move is opposed by the West Bengal government.
- Do not rename AIIMS centres, Bhubaneswar doctors’ body urges health ministry: The government is planning to rename all 23 AIIMS in the country after freedom fighters, regional heroes or local geographical identity.
- Supreme Court seeks UP government’s response on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea in Lakhimpur Kheri case: The Allahabad High Court dismissed Mishra’s bail petition on July 26, after which he approached the Supreme Court.
- Authorities struggle to contain Pakistan’s largest lake from overflowing: The country has received 190% more rain than its 30-year average between June and August.
- ED raids multiple locations across the country in alleged Delhi liquor policy scam: Thirty places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Maharashtra are being raided, according to reports.
- Pending cases under scrapped IT Act provision are matter of serious concern, says Supreme Court: The petitioner, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, said that many cases were pending under Section 66A of the IT Act, which has been deemed unconstitutional.