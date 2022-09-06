A look at the top headlines of the day:

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress government for Bengaluru flooding: Meanwhile, a woman died of electrocution and water supply in the city was disrupted. Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine gets emergency use approval: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the development will ‘further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic’.

Siddique Kappan was part of conspiracy to spark religious conflicts in India, Uttar Pradesh tells SC: The Adityanath government made the statement in an affidavit filed in response to the journalist’s bail plea. Liz Truss takes over as United Kingdom’s new PM: She was on Monday named as the leader of the country’s ruling Conservative Party after she defeated her competitor Rishi Sunak. Hope Teesta-water sharing issue with India is resolved soon, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: While Bangladesh seeks equal distribution of water from the river, the move is opposed by the West Bengal government.

Do not rename AIIMS centres, Bhubaneswar doctors’ body urges health ministry: The government is planning to rename all 23 AIIMS in the country after freedom fighters, regional heroes or local geographical identity.

Supreme Court seeks UP government’s response on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea in Lakhimpur Kheri case: The Allahabad High Court dismissed Mishra’s bail petition on July 26, after which he approached the Supreme Court.

Authorities struggle to contain Pakistan’s largest lake from overflowing: The country has received 190% more rain than its 30-year average between June and August.

ED raids multiple locations across the country in alleged Delhi liquor policy scam: Thirty places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Maharashtra are being raided, according to reports.

Pending cases under scrapped IT Act provision are matter of serious concern, says Supreme Court: The petitioner, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, said that many cases were pending under Section 66A of the IT Act, which has been deemed unconstitutional.

