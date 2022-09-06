The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in multiple cities on Tuesday morning in connection to alleged irregularities in the new liquor policy for Delhi, ANI reported.

The central agency has not issued an official statement on the raids yet, but unidentified sources said that the searches were being conducted at 30 locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Delhi Excise Policy case | Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids underway in Delhi and multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Haryana, Telangana & Maharashtra.



Visuals from the residence of businessman Sameer Mahandru in Jor Bagh, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Ysr6gBKvsA — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Under the new policy, which was implemented in Delhi on November 17, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. However, on July 30, the Delhi government withdrew its new liquor policy after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into it by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Last week, Delhi reverted to its old liquor policy, under which only state-run stores are allowed to operate.

On August 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation booked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in the new liquor policy. Two weeks later, the CBI also raided premises linked to the Aam Aadmi Party leader and other accused persons.

The allegations have led to a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP has accused Sisodia and others leaders of the AAP of benefiting from the policy in cahoots with private liquor sellers. Meanwhile, the AAP has alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies to destabilise the Delhi government.