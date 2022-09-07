A look at the top headlines of the day:

Income Tax raids offices of Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam India and media funding organisation: The IT department also carried out searches in multiple states in connection with suspected tax evasion through unrecognised political parties.

Rahul Gandhi launches Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari: But, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Opposition party should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India instead of this march. ‘Would right to dress also include right to undress,’ asks Supreme Court during hijab ban hearing: Justice Hemant Gupta said that while Muslims are insisting on wearing hijab, other communities are following the dress code.

Nitish Kumar says important for Opposition to come together, leader can be decided later: ‘If all non-BJP parties in various parts of the country come together, then a good atmosphere will emerge in the country,’ the Bihar chief minister says.

Delhi’s Rajpath renamed Kartavya Path: Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that the current name reflects a ‘colonial mindset’ as it conveys the idea of ‘raj’, or rule.

Delhi bans production, sale and use of firecrackers till January 1: The government had imposed the embargo last September too as the city’s air quality worsens severely every winter.

Supreme Court allows Mohammed Zubair to move Delhi HC to seek quashing of FIR filed in Sitapur: The journalist has been booked in Uttar Pradesh for calling three Hindutva supremacists hatemongers in a tweet.

Bengaluru rains could continue till Friday, warns weather department: Flights and disrupted water supply have resumed in the city.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh tears defamation notice sent by Delhi lieutenant governor: The LG had sent defamation notices to several Aam Aadmi Party leaders after they had accused him of being involved in a Rs 1,400-crore scam.

Russia will stop oil supply if price caps are imposed, says Vladimir Putin: G7 nations on September 2 decided to curb Moscow’s revenue for its war on Ukraine.