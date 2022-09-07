The big news: Tax raids at CPR think tank, Oxfam, media foundation, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi launched the Congress’s 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the SC sought to know if ‘right to dress also include right to undress’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Income Tax raids offices of Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam India and media funding organisation: The IT department also carried out searches in multiple states in connection with suspected tax evasion through unrecognised political parties.
- Rahul Gandhi launches Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari: But, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Opposition party should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India instead of this march.
- ‘Would right to dress also include right to undress,’ asks Supreme Court during hijab ban hearing: Justice Hemant Gupta said that while Muslims are insisting on wearing hijab, other communities are following the dress code.
- Nitish Kumar says important for Opposition to come together, leader can be decided later: ‘If all non-BJP parties in various parts of the country come together, then a good atmosphere will emerge in the country,’ the Bihar chief minister says.
- Delhi’s Rajpath renamed Kartavya Path: Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that the current name reflects a ‘colonial mindset’ as it conveys the idea of ‘raj’, or rule.
- Delhi bans production, sale and use of firecrackers till January 1: The government had imposed the embargo last September too as the city’s air quality worsens severely every winter.
- Supreme Court allows Mohammed Zubair to move Delhi HC to seek quashing of FIR filed in Sitapur: The journalist has been booked in Uttar Pradesh for calling three Hindutva supremacists hatemongers in a tweet.
- Bengaluru rains could continue till Friday, warns weather department: Flights and disrupted water supply have resumed in the city.
- AAP MP Sanjay Singh tears defamation notice sent by Delhi lieutenant governor: The LG had sent defamation notices to several Aam Aadmi Party leaders after they had accused him of being involved in a Rs 1,400-crore scam.
- Russia will stop oil supply if price caps are imposed, says Vladimir Putin: G7 nations on September 2 decided to curb Moscow’s revenue for its war on Ukraine.