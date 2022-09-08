The big news: Queen Elizabeth II dies, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Activist Vernon Gonsalves on oxygen support after contracting dengue, and India, China announce disengagement from Gogra-Hotsprings area.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96: Her family gathered at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, as concerns about her health grew.
- Vernon Gonsalves on oxygen support after contracting dengue in prison: His wife, lawyer Susan Abraham, told Scroll.in that the 65-year-old undertrial should have been admitted to hospital ‘long back’.
- India and China begin disengagement of troops from Gogra-Hotsprings area in Ladakh: The move came ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, which PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to attend.
- Sikh practices well-ingrained in Indian culture, can’t be compared with hijab, says SC judge: Justice Hemant Gupta said that the ‘five Ks’ of Sikhism have been held to be essential religious practices.
- Mamata Banerjee says she will join hands with Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren for 2024 elections: The BJP will face defeat in the polls because of its arrogance, the West Bengal chief minister says.
- India drops one spot to 132 in UN Human Development Index for 2021: The report which surveyed 191 countries, noted that that the coronavirus pandemic has set back global human development by five years.
- PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path, unveils Subhas Chandra Bose statue at India Gate: The revamped road now has new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting.
- Maharashtra government orders probe into ‘beautification’ of Yakub Memon’s grave: He was hanged in 2015 after being convicted of playing a crucial role in the 1993 serial bombings that killed 257 people.
- Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA on September 12: A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat will hear the matter.
- Disney did not buy Twitter because ‘substantial portion’ of its users were fake, says former CEO: The entertainment firm had decided to purchase the social media company in 2016, according to Bob Iger.