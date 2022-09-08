A look at the top headlines of the day:

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96: Her family gathered at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, as concerns about her health grew.

Vernon Gonsalves on oxygen support after contracting dengue in prison: His wife, lawyer Susan Abraham, told Scroll.in that the 65-year-old undertrial should have been admitted to hospital ‘long back’. India and China begin disengagement of troops from Gogra-Hotsprings area in Ladakh: The move came ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, which PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to attend. Sikh practices well-ingrained in Indian culture, can’t be compared with hijab, says SC judge: Justice Hemant Gupta said that the ‘five Ks’ of Sikhism have been held to be essential religious practices. Mamata Banerjee says she will join hands with Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren for 2024 elections: The BJP will face defeat in the polls because of its arrogance, the West Bengal chief minister says. India drops one spot to 132 in UN Human Development Index for 2021: The report which surveyed 191 countries, noted that that the coronavirus pandemic has set back global human development by five years.

PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path, unveils Subhas Chandra Bose statue at India Gate: The revamped road now has new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting.

Maharashtra government orders probe into ‘beautification’ of Yakub Memon’s grave: He was hanged in 2015 after being convicted of playing a crucial role in the 1993 serial bombings that killed 257 people. Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA on September 12: A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat will hear the matter. Disney did not buy Twitter because ‘substantial portion’ of its users were fake, says former CEO: The entertainment firm had decided to purchase the social media company in 2016, according to Bob Iger.

