The Punjab Police on Saturday arrested the last shooter allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, reported PTI.

The shooter identified as Deepak alias Mundi was arrested along with his two associates, Kapil Pandit and Ranjinder, from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with the central agencies, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav told the news agency.

Deepak is the sixth shooter arrested in the high-profile murder case of Moose Wala, who contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket and was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.

Deepak was the shooter in a Bolero car while Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts, Yadav said.

Three shooters were arrested by the Delhi Police on July 4, while the Punjab Police had killed two others in a gunfight on July 20.

Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police, while Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police.

Separately on Saturday, the police also arrested another person in Punjab’s Kharar for giving shelter to Kusa and Roopa at his home before they killed Moose Wala, reported The Tribune.

The arrested person has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Bhima.

“His arrest is a major success as police were pursuing him for some time,” Senior Superintendent of Mohali Police Vivek Sheel Soni told The Tribune.

In June, the Punjab Police had arrested 13 persons for offering logistical support, conducting recce and harbouring the singer’s killers. The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested five persons in the matter so far.