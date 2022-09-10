A look at the top headlines of the day:

Charles III proclaimed Britain’s king at royal ceremony: He became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

ED seizes over Rs 7 crore from home of Kolkata businessman linked to app fraud case: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at six locations in the city.

Last of 6 shooters in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case arrested from West Bengal-Nepal border: Three shooters were arrested by the Delhi Police on July 4, while the Punjab Police had killed two others in a gunfight on July 20.

Goa café being run under lease to firm allegedly linked to Smriti Irani’s family, show RTI documents: Eightall Food and Beverages, a company the Union minister’s relatives have invested in, entered a 10-year agreement in January 2021 to run the restaurant.

Video showing Rahul Gandhi speaking to Christian pastor is ‘typical BJP mischief’, says Congress: In the video, priest George Ponnaiah is heard saying that Jesus Christ is the real God and is ‘not like Shakti’.

Most medical graduates from China do not clear screening test, says Indian Embassy in Beijing: From 2015 to 2021, only 16% students who studied in Chinese universities were able to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam, the embassy said.

US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal says she received threat messages: ‘We cannot accept violence as our new norm,’ the Congresswoman of Indian origin wrote in a Twitter post sharing five abusive voicemails from a male caller.

Goalpara villagers claim they demolished madrassa on police directions: The police, however, have said that the allegations are baseless.

14 die in Maharashtra, seven in Haryana during Ganesh idol immersion ceremony: The idols were immersed as the ten-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi ended on Friday.

Two dead in Delhi’s Mundka after inhaling toxic fumes inside sewer: The two persons who died were Rohit Chandiliya, a sweeper, and Ashok Kumar, a security guard.

