A look at the top headlines of the day:

Delhi lieutenant governor recommends CBI probe into purchase of buses by Kejriwal government: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that VK Saxena was ordering enquiries to divert attention from his own corruption. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao says he will float a national party soon: In recent months, Rao has frequently criticised the Centre over its policies and called for a change at the national level. Congress agrees to share list of members who will elect party president: The list of state unit delegates who will make up the electoral college for the October 17 polls is being made public for the first time. Activists arrested in Elgar Parishad case systematically denied medical care, their families allege: The allegation comes two days after Vernon Gonsalves, one of the accused in the case, contracted dengue in prison and is on oxygen support. Comedian Kunal Kamra tells Vishwa Hindu Parishad to prove that he made fun of Hindu deities: Kamra’s shows in Gurugram were cancelled after Hindutva organisations alleged that he mocked the deities. Russia announces withdrawal from key areas in Kharkiv region after Ukrainian counterattack: Media reports said that this is Moscow’s worst defeat since its troops were forced back from Ukraine capital Kyiv in March. Kashmir’s special status can’t be restored till another party has majority in Parliament, says GN Azad: Regional outfits have misled residents by saying Article 370 that gave autonomy to the erstwhile state will be restored, the former Congress leader added. Karnataka HC quashes POCSO case against minor boy who eloped with classmate: The court said that while the objective of the POCSO Act was laudable, it does not mean one can punish young children who fall in love. Odisha, Telangana likely to get very heavy rainfall for three to five days, says weather department: Parts of Gujarat could also receive heavy showers, adds the agency. Woman in Noida arrested for slapping security guard as he allegedly did not open gate immediately: This is the second time in a month that a security worker has been assaulted in the Uttar Pradesh city by a resident.