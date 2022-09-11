The big news: LG recommends CBI probe into bus purchase by Delhi government, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: K Chandrashekar Rao said he will launch a national party soon, and Congress agreed to share list of members who will elect the outfit’s chief.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Delhi lieutenant governor recommends CBI probe into purchase of buses by Kejriwal government: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that VK Saxena was ordering enquiries to divert attention from his own corruption.
- Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao says he will float a national party soon: In recent months, Rao has frequently criticised the Centre over its policies and called for a change at the national level.
- Congress agrees to share list of members who will elect party president: The list of state unit delegates who will make up the electoral college for the October 17 polls is being made public for the first time.
- Activists arrested in Elgar Parishad case systematically denied medical care, their families allege: The allegation comes two days after Vernon Gonsalves, one of the accused in the case, contracted dengue in prison and is on oxygen support.
- Comedian Kunal Kamra tells Vishwa Hindu Parishad to prove that he made fun of Hindu deities: Kamra’s shows in Gurugram were cancelled after Hindutva organisations alleged that he mocked the deities.
- Russia announces withdrawal from key areas in Kharkiv region after Ukrainian counterattack: Media reports said that this is Moscow’s worst defeat since its troops were forced back from Ukraine capital Kyiv in March.
- Kashmir’s special status can’t be restored till another party has majority in Parliament, says GN Azad: Regional outfits have misled residents by saying Article 370 that gave autonomy to the erstwhile state will be restored, the former Congress leader added.
- Karnataka HC quashes POCSO case against minor boy who eloped with classmate: The court said that while the objective of the POCSO Act was laudable, it does not mean one can punish young children who fall in love.
- Odisha, Telangana likely to get very heavy rainfall for three to five days, says weather department: Parts of Gujarat could also receive heavy showers, adds the agency.
- Woman in Noida arrested for slapping security guard as he allegedly did not open gate immediately: This is the second time in a month that a security worker has been assaulted in the Uttar Pradesh city by a resident.