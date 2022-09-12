The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out raids at 50 locations across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana in cases connected to trafficking of drugs by gangsters and their links to Pakistan-based terror outfits, PTI reported.

The National Investigation Agency officials along with Punjab Police conducted searches at Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s home in Muktsar on Monday, reported The Tribune.

Brar had claimed responsibility for killing of Moose Wala in a Facebook post, saying that it was in retaliation for the murder of Akali Dal Vicky Middukhera last year.

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 at Mansa district in Punjab.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids are underway at various places in Delhi-NCR, Haryana & Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala



Visuals from the residence of gangster Neeraj Bawana in Bawana Village,Delhi pic.twitter.com/yDEILC8KoX — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

Following Moose Wala’s murder by a group of shooters, union home ministry had asked the National Investigation Agency to carry out operations against these gangsters across the country, and also look into their international links, reported NDTV.

Members of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, who are the chief suspects in the killing of Moose Wala, are also being investigated, reported the Hindustan Times.

On September 10, Punjab Police had arrested the sixth shooter involved in the murder of the singer.