A look at the top headlines of the day:

Varanasi court says suit by Hindu litigants in Gyanvapi mosque case maintainable: Five Hindu women have claimed that an image of the deity Shringar Gauri exists at the mosque and sought permission to offer daily prayers there. Prohibitory orders were imposed and security tightened in Varanasi ahead of the order. Retail inflation climbs to 7% in August after falling for three consecutive months: The price rise indicator was 7.04% in May, 7.01% in June and 6.71% in July. For eight straight months now, retail inflation has remained above the upper limit mandated by the Reserve Bank of India. On pleas challenging CAA, Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response: A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat adjourned the matter for October 31, and in an oral observation said that the case will be referred to a three-judge bench Home ministry orders CBI inquiry in Sonali Phogat death case: The development came hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote to the ministry, seeking an investigation by the central agency. Delhi HC takes cognisance of report about deaths in Mundka due to toxic gases in sewer: The judges issued notices to the city civic body and the chief secretary in the Delhi government, seeking their stand on the matter. Hijab ban is a question of individual rights, not essential religious practice, petitioners tell SC: The Karnataka High Court should not have looked into whether wearing the headscarf was essential to Islam, they said. In Hyderpora gunfight case, SC dismisses father’s petition seeking body of his son to perform last rites: While the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that Mohammad Amir Magrey was a militant, his family has maintained he was innocent. 4,449 families evicted in Assam for alleged encroachment since May last year: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government does not know how many of the those evicted were foreigners. Four arrested for throwing slippers at Karnataka mosque during Ganesh festival procession: The incident took place on September 10 at Siruguppa town of Ballari district. Minorities panel seeks report from Delhi Metro after Sikh leader alleges he was stopped over kirpan: Giani Kewal Singh was allegedly stopped from boarding train at the Dwarka Sector 21 metro station on September 8.