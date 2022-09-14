Gujarat: Seven labourers killed after elevator at under-construction building crashes
One person was injured in the accident.
Seven labourers died and one was injured after a makeshift elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, PTI reported.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavina Sinha said that the elevator was on the seventh floor of the building, located near Gujarat University, when it crashed.
The incident occurred at around 10 am. However, authorities of the Fire and Emergency Services Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation claimed they did not receive a call about the incident immediately, The Indian Express reported.
A team of fire department officials and police officers reached the spot at 1 pm, according to the newspaper.
“We learnt from media reports and phone calls received from mediapersons that such an incident had occurred,” Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said. “We then reached the spot to check what had happened.”
The municipal corporation’s standing committee chairperson, Hitesh Barot, said the building was privately owned, according to The Indian Express. “Construction plans and other approvals would be inspected during an inquiry into the incident,” he said.