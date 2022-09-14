Seven labourers died and one was injured after a makeshift elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavina Sinha said that the elevator was on the seventh floor of the building, located near Gujarat University, when it crashed.

The incident occurred at around 10 am. However, authorities of the Fire and Emergency Services Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation claimed they did not receive a call about the incident immediately, The Indian Express reported.

A team of fire department officials and police officers reached the spot at 1 pm, according to the newspaper.

#Breaking | Seven labourers killed, one injured as under-construction building's elevator crashes in Ahmedabad



(Express/Nirmal Harindran) pic.twitter.com/GKfIrzCm0y — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 14, 2022

“We learnt from media reports and phone calls received from mediapersons that such an incident had occurred,” Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said. “We then reached the spot to check what had happened.”

The municipal corporation’s standing committee chairperson, Hitesh Barot, said the building was privately owned, according to The Indian Express. “Construction plans and other approvals would be inspected during an inquiry into the incident,” he said.