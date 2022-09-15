The state bar councils and the Bar Council of India are in favour of amending the Constitution to increase the retirement age of the High Court judges to 65 and the Supreme Court judges to 67, Bar and Bench reported on Thursday.

Currently, High Court judges retire at 62, whereas Supreme Court judges superannuate at 65.

At a meeting that took place last week, the members of councils resolved to propose to Parliament to amend various statutes so that even experienced advocates could be appointed as chairpersons of various commissions and forums, PTI reported.

The copy of the resolution will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju for immediate action, the Bar Council of India said in a statement.

If the proposal is accepted, the tenure of the current Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, can be extended by two years. His current tenure is only 74 days and will end on November 8.