A case was registered against the management of a school in Bhopal for allegedly suppressing evidence after its three-year-old student was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a female attendant on September 8, PTI reported on Thursday.

School chairperson Najam Jamal, Director Operation Faizal Ali, Principal Ashish Agarwal and Transport Manager Syed Bilal have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Shrutikriti Somvanshi.

Driver Hanumant Jatav and the bus attendant Urmila Sahu were arrested on September 13 and booked for rape. After raping the child, Jatav changed her school uniform with a spare one that was kept in her bag. The child’s mother grew suspicious when she returned home in the changed dress and inquired about this with the school authorities, who denied changing the student’s clothes.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the rape had “shaken the belief of people”, PTI reported. He asked officials to take strict action against the accused persons and the school management.

He also mentioned that the school belonged to an influential person.

“It is the duty of the school management to ensure police verification of the bus staff,” he said. “We cannot leave children at the hands of barbarians.”

He has directed officers to carry out police verification of all school bus staff in Bhopal and hold workshops to train staff and make parents as well as children aware of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences provisions.

A special investigation team under Additional Commissioner of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi has been formed to look into the case.