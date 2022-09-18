The Leicester Police on Saturday issued an appeal to the public to maintain calm amid tension between Hindus and Muslims in the city, the BBC reported.

The unrest in the British city began after an India and Pakistan cricket match on August 28. So far, 27 persons have been arrested in what the police have described as a “series of disturbances”.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said that several incidents of “an outbreak of disorder” in parts of the East Leicester area were reported on Saturday.

“We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised,” Nixon said, according to the Leicester Mercury. “We are calling for calm.”

Videos shared on social media showed a protest march being held in the city, which according to locals sparked the latest disorder.

“It was like crowds walking away from a football match,” a local woman told the BBC. “There were police blocking the road. Officers literally stood shoulder to shoulder blocking Uppingham road”

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe issued advised residents to listen to the appeal of the police.

“This is a time for cool heads,” Webbe wrote in a tweet. “I implore everyone to go home. We can strengthen our dialogue to repair community relations.”