One person was arrested and another was detained by the Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday in connection with the case of the alleged leak of objectionable videos at Chandigarh University, ANI reported.

Protests broke out at the private institution in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday night over allegations that a woman student had leaked videos of her hostel mates.

However, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni on Sunday clarified that the accused had shared only her own videos with a friend and that the authorities did not find clips of other students on her phone.

Punjab | Numbers of students protesting inside the #ChandigarhUniversity in Mohali swell, as they continue to protest over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row late into the night https://t.co/9cnEhjmimL pic.twitter.com/UWYVrQfvuV — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

The university administration also said that a claim that 60 objectionable videos have been found is false and baseless. The police also debunked the rumours – which had circulated on Saturday night – that some students attempted suicide.

The accused student was arrested and charged under Indian Penal Code Section 354C (voyeurism) and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.

On Sunday evening, the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested the friend of the accused student from Shimla, where he works at a travel agency, NDTV reported.

“We have apprehended the said accused in the case,” Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu told The Indian Express. “The person will be handed over to Punjab Police since they will be overlooking the investigation.”

A second accused person was detained in Shimla after a request from the Punjab Police. According to The Indian Express, he had called the accused woman student while she was being questioned by the Chandigarh University warden of about the alleged videos.

The student had claimed that she did not recognise his number and that he had sent her a screenshot of a picture that she had earlier shared with her friend who works at the travel agency.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director General of Police Gurpreet Deo told PTI that the officers met 50-60 students who live on the same floor as the accused.

“Most of them have joined a new session and do not know each other,” she said. “The students needed clarification on whether the accused’s phone had videos of other girls. Prima facie, we did not come across any such videos.”