The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday morning raided premises linked to the Popular Front Of India in 11 states and arrested over 100 leaders as well as functionaries for alleged terror links, PTI reported.

The Popular Front of India was created in 2007 through the merger of three Muslim organisations in southern India. It describes itself as an organisation that works towards “the achievement of socio-economic, cultural and political empowerment of the deprived and the downtrodden and the nation at large”.

On Thursday, the maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22), followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (9), Delhi (3), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry (3), Tamil Nadu (10), Uttar Pradesh (8) and Rajasthan (2).

Popular Front of India (PFI) members in Mangaluru detained after staging a protest opposing the NIA conducting raids in several locations against the organisation's leaders.

Police forces of the 11 states were also involved in the joint operation. While no details about the arrests were available, officials described the raids as the “largest-ever investigation process till date”.

Officials told PTI that the searches are being carried out against those involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising persons to join proscribed organisations.

Tamil Nadu | NIA officials are conducting raids at the Popular Front of India (PFI) party office in Dindigul district.



More than 50 members of the PFI are protesting outside the party office against the NIA raid.

In a statement, the Popular Front of India said that raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders of the organisation, PTI reported.

“We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the outfit said.

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the Popular Front of India’s financial links on charges of instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the 2020 North East Delhi riots, and an alleged conspiracy in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district over the gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman, among other matters.

The agency has filed two chargesheets against the organisation and its office-bearers before a special Prevention of Money Laundering court in Lucknow, according to PTI.

On September 18, the NIA had raided 40 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and detained four persons for alleged terror links.

