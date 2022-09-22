Four children die in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah after wall collapses due to heavy rain
Chief Minister Adityanath has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.
Four children died and two persons were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, ANI reported on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed senior officers to immediately conduct rescue operations and arrange for the treatment of the injured, tweeted Chief Minister’s Office.
Aditynath also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.
Last week nine labourers living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area had died in the state capital Lucknow after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall.