Four children died and two persons were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, ANI reported on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh | 4 minors died, 2 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Etawah



4 children have died. Compensation will be given as per norms: Avnish Rai, Etawah DM pic.twitter.com/el26qwmQQc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed senior officers to immediately conduct rescue operations and arrange for the treatment of the injured, tweeted Chief Minister’s Office.

Aditynath also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Last week nine labourers living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area had died in the state capital Lucknow after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall.