The Gurugram administration on Thursday issued an advisory urging all private education institutions to remain shut on September 23 because of heavy rainfall, The Indian Express reported. In Noida, officials have ordered all government and private schools up to Class 8 to remain shut for a day.

The Gurugram administration has also advised private offices to allow their staff to work from their homes to avoid traffic snarls.

The Delhi-National Capital Region witnessed incessant rain on Thursday, leading to waterlogging on streets and massive traffic jams in several areas.

#WATCH | Haryana: Delhi-Gurugram expressway inundated due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/anHlIPWyw0 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Videos shared on social media showed several vehicles breaking down and commuters wading through knee-deep water in low-lying areas.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 38.4 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, while the Palam observatory recorded 80.9 mm of rain in the same duration, according to The Indian Express.

The maximum temperature in the city dropped to 28 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal.

An orange alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department in the region, asking authorities to stay prepared to deal with any situation arising due to moderate rain.

According to the weather department, the rainfall in the Delhi-National Capital Region occurred due to a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Madhya Pradesh and southwestern Uttar Pradesh.