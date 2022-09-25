The Punjab Police on Saturday said they arrested an Army soldier in connection with a case involving allegations that a woman student at the Chandigarh University had leaked objectionable videos of her hostel mates.

The alleged video leaks had resulted in protests at the private university in the Mohali city earlier this month. However, the police later said that the woman had shared only her own videos with a friend and that the authorities did not find clips of other students on her phone.

The arrested soldier has been identified as Sanjeev Singh, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. The police suspect him of having blackmailed the woman, according to PTI.

The police arrested Singh from the Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. The arrest took place with the assistance of the Army and the police forces of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Yadav said. He described the development as a “crucial breakthrough” in the case.

The soldier was arrested based on forensic and digital evidence, the director general of police said.

The chief judicial magistrate at the Bomdila city in Arunachal Pradesh granted the police two-day transit remand for Singh. The accused man will be produced before a court in Mohali.

This was the fourth to have been arrested in the case. The three persons who were earlier arrested are in police custody.

The Punjab Police had said on Monday that it has formed an all-women special investigation team of three members to investigate the alleged leak of videos at the university’s hostel. The first information report in the case has been filed under Section 354C (voyeurism) and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.