J&K: Two militants killed in gunfight in Kupwara, say police
Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered from them, said the officers.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday killed two militants in the Machil area of Kupwara district, the police said.
Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered from the militants.
“Identification of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” the Jammu Kashmir Police said. “Further details shall follow.”
The incident comes a day after unidentified gunmen attacked two migrant labourers from Bihar in the Pulwama district. They were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
On September 15, two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area. According to the police, the militants were members of the terror group Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda.