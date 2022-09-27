The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted raids at premises linked to the Popular Front of India in eight states, reported The Times of India.

Raids are being conducted in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, Jalana and Parbhani, Karnataka’s Simoga, Bidar, Ballari, Hubli and Kalburgi, Assam’s Nagarbera, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and at several places in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Police forces of the states were also involved in the pan-India operation, in which several members have been detained.

This is the second time in less than a week that the Muslim organisation is facing raids. Over a hundred leaders as well as functionaries of the Popular Front of India were arrested and several of them had been sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency after raids on September 22 for alleged terrors links.

Officials had described the September 22 raids as the “largest-ever investigation process till date”. The Popular Front of India has been accused of being involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising persons to join proscribed organisations.

On Tuesday, 25 Popular Front of India members were arrested in Assam, reported ANI. Four members of the organisation have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane, according to ANI.

Karnataka | Several PFI members have been taken into preventive custody by Mangaluru city police. The cases have been registered under CrPC 107/151: N Shashi Kumar, CP Mangaluru City pic.twitter.com/qHoPciat6E — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Assam | 4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district: Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam pic.twitter.com/qTUIEz8PSk — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

The Popular Front of India was created in 2007 through the merger of three Muslim organisations in southern India. It describes itself as an organisation that works towards “the achievement of socio-economic, cultural and political empowerment of the deprived and the downtrodden and the nation at large”.

The Enforcement Directorate, which was involved in last week’s searches, has been investigating the Popular Front of India’s financial links on charges of instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the 2020 North East Delhi riots, and an alleged conspiracy in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district over the gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman, among other matters.

The agency has filed two chargesheets against the organisation and its office-bearers before a special Prevention of Money Laundering court in Lucknow.

On September 18, the NIA had raided 40 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and detained four persons for alleged terror links.