One person was arrested and six others were booked by the West Bengal Police on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory memes about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on YouTube, PTI reported.

Tuhin Mondal was arrested from his home in Bapujinagar in Nadia district. His arrest was based on a complaint filed against him at the Taratal Police Station in Kolkata last week by a 21-year-old identified as Sagar Das, according to India Today.

In his complaint, Das had named several YouTube channels such as Tiktoker Pracheta, Total Fun Bangla, Reya Priya, Sagarika Barman Vlogs, Life in Durgapur, The Friends Campus, Puja Das 98 and others.

He had alleged that these channels create defamatory memes, which can disrupt peace and incite violence in the state.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal Police said that Mondal has no steady income and is believed to have made the alleged derogatory memes by editing parts of speeches given by Banerjee, according to PTI.

The police said a case has been filed against Mondal under Indian Penal Code sections, adding that a search is on for other persons.

In June, the Kolkata Police had arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy for allegedly abusing Banerjee and other leaders of the Trinamool Congress during a Facebook live session.

In 2012, a Jadavpur University professor was arrested for emailing a cartoon on Banerjee.

