Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in gunfight in Kulgam, say police
The deceased have been identified as members of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed three militants in Kulgam district in the last 24 hours, the police said.
The three militants have been identified as Jaish-e-Mohammed members Abu Hurarah, a Pakistani national, Mohammad Shafi Ganie from Batpora, and Mohammad Asif Wani alias Yawar from Takia Gopalpora.
After the gunfight, the security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the three militants, including one AK-56 and two AK-47 rifles, reported ANI.
Security forces were engaged in the gunfight with the militants at Batpora and Ahwatoo area of Kulgam district since Monday evening, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar told ANI. One Army soldier and two civilians were injured during the gunfight, reported The Hindu.