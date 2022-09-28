Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed three militants in Kulgam district in the last 24 hours, the police said.

The three militants have been identified as Jaish-e-Mohammed members Abu Hurarah, a Pakistani national, Mohammad Shafi Ganie from Batpora, and Mohammad Asif Wani alias Yawar from Takia Gopalpora.

After the gunfight, the security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the three militants, including one AK-56 and two AK-47 rifles, reported ANI.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: The killed 02 categorised JeM #terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora, #Kulgam & Mohammad Asif Wani @ Yawar of Takia Gopalpora, Kulgam. 02 AK 47 rifles, ammunition recovered: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/rD5MPknSAC — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 27, 2022

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah, a foreign #Pakistani terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including AK rifle recovered: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Nd2G3ufPN9 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 26, 2022

Security forces were engaged in the gunfight with the militants at Batpora and Ahwatoo area of Kulgam district since Monday evening, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar told ANI. One Army soldier and two civilians were injured during the gunfight, reported The Hindu.