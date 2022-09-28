The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to former Director General of Police RB Sreekumar in a case of alleged forgery and fabrication of evidence, in which activist Teesta Setalvad is one of the co-accused persons.

The police have accused Sreekumar, Setalvad and former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt of fabricating evidence pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots to destabilise the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time.

On July 30, an Ahmedabad court had denied bail to Sreekumar and Setalvad, following which they moved the Gujarat High Court.

While granting interim bail to Sreekumar on Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court said that it will hear his petition along with that of Setalvad’s on November 15.