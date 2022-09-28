The big news: Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Anil Chauhan was appointed as the next chief of defence staff, and RB Sreekumar got interim bail in the Gujarat riots forgery case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Centre bans Popular Front of India and its associates for five years: The Muslim organisation along with its affiliates have been involved in ‘violent terrorist activities’, a government notification alleged.
- Anil Chauhan to be next chief of defence staff: The post had been lying vacant since Bipin Rawat died in a plane crash on December 8 in Tamil Nadu.
- RB Sreekumar, co-accused of Teesta Setalvad, gets interim bail in Gujarat riots forgery case: The Gujarat High Court will hear his plea along with that of Setalvad’s on November 15.
- CJI Gogoi sexual harassment case report should have been made public, says retired SC judge: Justice Indira Banerjee was part of the inquiry panel which held there was “no substance” in the allegations made in 2019 by a staff member of the court.
- Rupee hits record low of 81.90 against US dollar: During intra-day trading, the rupee had plunged to 81.98 against the American currency. The domestic currency had breached the 81-mark for the first time last week.
- R Venkataramani to take over as attorney general from October 1: He will succeed KK Venugopal, whose tenure as the highest-ranked law officer of the Union government will end on September 30.
- Bengal government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme illegal, holds Calcutta High Court: The state has ‘transgressed the limit of delegation’ as there is no provision for the facility under the National Food Security Act, the judges said.
- SC to examine if pleas challenging demonetisation have become an academic exercise: A five-judge constitution bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna posted the matter for hearing on October 12.
- Dearness Allowance hiked by 4% for central government employees: The Dearness Relief has also been increased by 4% for pensioners.
- NIA court begins hearing discharge applications of accused persons in Bhima Koregaon case: This is the first step towards framing of charges in the case in which trial has not started four years after it was registered.