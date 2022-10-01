The big news: India gets 5G services, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge to face off in Congress polls, and India abstained on UN resolution against Russia annexing Ukraine areas.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Narendra Modi launches 5G services in India: Bharti Airtel Chairperson Sunil Mittal said that his company will start the high-speed internet services in eight cities from Saturday.
- Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge to face off in Congress presidential polls: Kharge on Friday quit as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha ahead of the elections in line with the party’s ‘one person, one post’ rule.
- India abstains on UN resolution against Russia declaring annexation of four Ukrainian territories: On Friday, Putin had declared that Moscow had annexed the four regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.
- No fuel in Delhi from October 25 without pollution control certificate for vehicles, says minister: More than 17 lakh vehicles in the national capital do not have the document, according to the Delhi Transport Department.
- Delhi High Court dismisses Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging transfer of case to new judge: The Delhi minister’s money laundering case was transferred after the Enforcement Directorate accused Special Judge Gitanjali Goel of being biased.
- Commercial LPG prices reduced by Rs 25.50 per cylinder: This was the sixth time that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were cut amid lowering global energy prices.
- Lakhimpur Kheri victims have not received compensation, Samyukt Kisan Morcha writes to Narendra Modi: Eight persons, including four farmers, died in October last year during a protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.
- Preventive detention invalid if order is unreasonably delayed, says Supreme Court: A bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit noted that preventive detention is a serious invasion of personal liberty.
- AFSPA extended for six months in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland: Twelve districts and some parts of five other districts across the two states will continue to be under the ambit of the law that gives Army sweeping powers.
- Uttar Pradesh Police issue notices directing 60 anti-CAA protestors to pay damages: The police sought Rs 57 lakh for destruction of property during the agitation.