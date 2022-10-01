A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Narendra Modi launches 5G services in India: Bharti Airtel Chairperson Sunil Mittal said that his company will start the high-speed internet services in eight cities from Saturday.
  2. Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge to face off in Congress presidential polls: Kharge on Friday quit as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha ahead of the elections in line with the party’s ‘one person, one post’ rule.
  3. India abstains on UN resolution against Russia declaring annexation of four Ukrainian territories: On Friday, Putin had declared that Moscow had annexed the four regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.
  4. No fuel in Delhi from October 25 without pollution control certificate for vehicles, says minister: More than 17 lakh vehicles in the national capital do not have the document, according to the Delhi Transport Department.
  5. Delhi High Court dismisses Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging transfer of case to new judge: The Delhi minister’s money laundering case was transferred after the Enforcement Directorate accused Special Judge Gitanjali Goel of being biased.
  6. Commercial LPG prices reduced by Rs 25.50 per cylinder: This was the sixth time that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were cut amid lowering global energy prices.
  7. Lakhimpur Kheri victims have not received compensation, Samyukt Kisan Morcha writes to Narendra Modi: Eight persons, including four farmers, died in October last year during a protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.
  8. Preventive detention invalid if order is unreasonably delayed, says Supreme Court: A bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit noted that preventive detention is a serious invasion of personal liberty.
  9. AFSPA extended for six months in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland: Twelve districts and some parts of five other districts across the two states will continue to be under the ambit of the law that gives Army sweeping powers.
  10. Uttar Pradesh Police issue notices directing 60 anti-CAA protestors to pay damages: The police sought Rs 57 lakh for destruction of property during the agitation.