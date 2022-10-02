At least 92 persons have been killed by the Iranian security forces as protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the morality police spread across the Islamic republic, AFP reported on Sunday, citing a human rights organisation.

Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman, was detained on September 13 in the Iranian capital of Tehran by the police unit that enforces the country’s obligatory dress codes, including the compulsory wearing of the headscarf in public. Officials say that she died by heart attack on September 16 while in custody but critics believe she was physically assaulted on accusations of violating the hijab mandate.

Oslo-based Iran Human Rights estimated that at least 92 persons have been killed in the unrest that entered its 16th day on Sunday, reported AFP.

Amnesty International, however, said that the government crackdown on demonstrations has killed at least 52 persons, with hundreds injured, reported Reuters. The human rights group alleged that several women protesting against the hijab rule have been sexually abused by the Iranian security forces.

The Iranian media said that 41 persons, including security personnel, have been killed and more than 1,200 have been arrested in the protests, reported the BBC.

Internet services in the country have also been restricted as security personnel want to curb the protests that started from Amini’s hometown of Saqqez in the Kurdistan province, reported Al Jazeera.

Demonstrations have also been held in 159 cities across the globe, including New York, Seoul, Zurich, against Amini’s death, said the Iranians for Justice and Human Rights group.

