The big news: 125 killed in stampede at Indonesia football match, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Dalit boy was tied to a pole and beaten up in Karnataka, and Mallikarjun Kharge said he wanted a consensus candidate for Congress chief post.
- 125 killed in stampede at football match in Indonesia: The toll had been revised from 174 after the authorities found some of the victims were counted twice.
- Dalit boy tied to pole and beaten up on suspicion of theft in Karnataka, 10 booked: He was assaulted by a group of upper caste persons in Chikkaballapura district.
- ‘Told Shashi Tharoor it’s better to have consensus candidate’ for Congress chief, says Mallikarjun Kharge: Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot backed the 80-year-old saying that Tharoor belongs to ‘elite class’.
- AAP to form government in Gujarat, claims Arvind Kejriwal citing IB report: The Delhi chief minister alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are covertly working together to oust the AAP.
- Over 6,000 trees illegally cut for tiger safari project in Corbett, says Forest Survey of India: The Uttarakhand Forest Department has not accepted the findings of a report by the central organisation.
- 92 killed in Iran during protests against woman’s death for not wearing hijab, says human rights group: The Iranian security forces have arrested nearly 1,200 as demonstrations continued for the 16th day.
- Maharashtra orders officials to answer phone calls with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’: The government said that ‘hello’ is an imitation of Western culture and does not evoke any affection.
- Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU as health deteriorates: His son and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has reached the hospital.
- WhatsApp says it blocked over 23 lakh Indian accounts in August: The company made the declaration in its monthly compliance report as mandated under the new IT rules.
- BJP leader accused of running brothel in Meghalaya gets bail: Six children were rescued from his farmhouse on July 23.