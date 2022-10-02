A look at the top headlines of the day:

125 killed in stampede at football match in Indonesia: The toll had been revised from 174 after the authorities found some of the victims were counted twice.

Dalit boy tied to pole and beaten up on suspicion of theft in Karnataka, 10 booked: He was assaulted by a group of upper caste persons in Chikkaballapura district.

‘Told Shashi Tharoor it’s better to have consensus candidate’ for Congress chief, says Mallikarjun Kharge: Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot backed the 80-year-old saying that Tharoor belongs to ‘elite class’. AAP to form government in Gujarat, claims Arvind Kejriwal citing IB report: The Delhi chief minister alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are covertly working together to oust the AAP.

Over 6,000 trees illegally cut for tiger safari project in Corbett, says Forest Survey of India: The Uttarakhand Forest Department has not accepted the findings of a report by the central organisation.

92 killed in Iran during protests against woman’s death for not wearing hijab, says human rights group: The Iranian security forces have arrested nearly 1,200 as demonstrations continued for the 16th day.

Maharashtra orders officials to answer phone calls with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’: The government said that ‘hello’ is an imitation of Western culture and does not evoke any affection.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU as health deteriorates: His son and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has reached the hospital.

WhatsApp says it blocked over 23 lakh Indian accounts in August: The company made the declaration in its monthly compliance report as mandated under the new IT rules.

BJP leader accused of running brothel in Meghalaya gets bail: Six children were rescued from his farmhouse on July 23.

