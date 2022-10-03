Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, was shifted to the intensive care unit on Sunday. His condition is stable, the party said in a tweet.

आदरणीय नेता जी आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं, उनकी हालत स्थिर है।



आप सभी से विनम्र निवेदन है कि कृपया अस्पताल ना आएं।



नेताजी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी आप लोगों को समय समय पर दी जाती रहेगी। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 2, 2022

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, 82, has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22, the Hindustan Times reported. He is being treated by oncologists, according to unidentified officials.

Samajwadi Party leader Rakesh Yadav said Yadav’s oxygen levels fell slightly on Sunday, but doctors said there is no need to worry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditynath inquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health from the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, PTI reporyed. They have assured all help.

Several other leaders also wished for Mulayam Singh Yadav’s speedy recovery.

“On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “I pray to god that he gets well soon.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also wished the senior leader good health, PTI reported. Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was concerned about his deteriorating health.

Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Singh Chaudhary said he hopes Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health improves, PTI reported.