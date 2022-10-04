An 18-year-old woman’s body was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district on Monday, reported The Indian Express. The family of the woman claimed that she was raped and murdered.

The incident took place in the district’s Dibiyapur area, when the woman left the house to relieve herself near the fields and did not return, according to India Today. The woman’s body was found later in a field located around 100 metres from the roadside.

Auraiya Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam said a first information report of rape and murder was registered on the complaint of the woman’s family. Nigam also said that the reports on social media claiming that the police took away the body in a hurry and conducted the last rites of the woman were false.

“Some are spreading the news that the dead body was forcibly taken away, it is misleading”, Nigam said. “The victim’s body was to be taken for post mortem. The family was informed of this and the body was taken from the field to the ambulance, but a video of this is being shared with false claims. I advise people against spreading unverified rumours as law and order situation may arise.”

The family of the woman said that they did not suspect the involvement of any particular person in the crime, according to The Indian Express.

The police are in the process of recording statements of local residents. No arrest had been made as of Monday evening.