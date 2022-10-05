A first information report was filed against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in Delhi on Wednesday after he skipped the trial in a 2012 cheque bounce case, reported IANS.

A Delhi court directed the police to file a complaint against the former owner of Kingfisher Airlines after he did not comply with the authorities in the ongoing trial. Mallya has been booked under Section 174A (proclamation for absconding persons for failing to appear before a court) of the Indian Penal Code.

In June 2012, the Delhi International Airport Limited had filed four cases against Mallya over Kingfisher Airline dishonoured cheques totalling Rs 7.5 crore. Cheques are dishonoured when banks cannot execute the transaction for several reasons, including insufficient funds.

The airline had issued the cheques towards payment for services like parking, landing and navigation at the Delhi international airport but none of them were honoured, according to the complaint.

The same year, Mumbai International Airport Limited had also sued Mallya after Kingfisher Airlines issued dishonoured cheques worth Rs 60 crore.

The latest complaint against Mallya came after the Supreme Court sentenced him to four months in jail in a 2017 contempt case in July. Mallya had fled India in March 2016 and has been living in the United Kingdom since then. The businessman is on bail on an extradition warrant issued by the Scotland Yard in April 2017.