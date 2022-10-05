The big news: Uddhav Thackeray calls Shinde ‘traitor’ at Dussehra rally, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The WHO said that four India-made cough syrups may be tied to 66 deaths in Gambia, and Telangana CM launched a new version of his party.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Uddhav Thackeray dares Eknath Shinde to talk about Hindutva without BJP’s help at Dussehra rally: The rallies are being held in two locations – Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex – for the first time due to the split in the party.
- WHO issues alert against four Indian-made cough syrups after 66 children die in the Gambia: The global health body potentially linked the medications to ‘acute kidney injuries’.
- K Chandrashekar Rao enters national politics with Bharat Rashtra Samithi: He launched the party at a conclave of Telangana Rashtra Samithi ministers, MPs, state legislators and district-level co-ordinators at Hyderabad.
- No danger to minorities in India, we have to stay together, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: In his annual Vijayadashami speech, he stressed that the country should have a comprehensive policy to check the growing population.
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by three scientists for simplifying molecular reactions: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said their work is now used globally to explore cells and track biological processes.
- Amit Shah rules out talks with Pakistan during rally in J&K’s Baramulla: The Union home minister also said that Assembly polls would be held as soon as the Election Commission completes the revision of electoral rolls.
- India’s economic growth likely to decline to 5.7% in 2022 from 8.2% a year ago, says UNCTAD: The UN body said that economic activity in India was being hampered by higher financing cost and weaker public expenditure.
- Five dead on Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli sea link after accident between four cars and ambulance: Eight persons were injured, out of whom six are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.
- Vladimir Putin signs laws recognising annexation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia: Moscow had declared Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as its part after holding referendums last week.
- Four militants killed in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, say police: Two of them were members of Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to the police.