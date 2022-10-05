A look at the top headlines of the day:

Uddhav Thackeray dares Eknath Shinde to talk about Hindutva without BJP’s help at Dussehra rally: The rallies are being held in two locations – Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex – for the first time due to the split in the party. WHO issues alert against four Indian-made cough syrups after 66 children die in the Gambia: The global health body potentially linked the medications to ‘acute kidney injuries’. K Chandrashekar Rao enters national politics with Bharat Rashtra Samithi: He launched the party at a conclave of Telangana Rashtra Samithi ministers, MPs, state legislators and district-level co-ordinators at Hyderabad. No danger to minorities in India, we have to stay together, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: In his annual Vijayadashami speech, he stressed that the country should have a comprehensive policy to check the growing population. Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by three scientists for simplifying molecular reactions: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said their work is now used globally to explore cells and track biological processes. Amit Shah rules out talks with Pakistan during rally in J&K’s Baramulla: The Union home minister also said that Assembly polls would be held as soon as the Election Commission completes the revision of electoral rolls. India’s economic growth likely to decline to 5.7% in 2022 from 8.2% a year ago, says UNCTAD: The UN body said that economic activity in India was being hampered by higher financing cost and weaker public expenditure. Five dead on Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli sea link after accident between four cars and ambulance: Eight persons were injured, out of whom six are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Vladimir Putin signs laws recognising annexation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia: Moscow had declared Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as its part after holding referendums last week. Four militants killed in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, say police: Two of them were members of Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to the police.