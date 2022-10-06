The big news: World Bank lowers India’s GDP forecast to 6.5% this year, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Gambia recalled India-made cough syrups linked to deaths of 66 children, and a ex-police officer in Thailand killed 34 persons in a rampage.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast to 6.5% from 7.5% for this year: In a separate report, it said a total of 5.6 crore Indians slipped into poverty in the pandemic year of 2020.
- Gambia recalls India-manufactured cough syrups linked to 66 deaths: On Wednesday, the World Health Organization had issued alert against four medicines made by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited.
- Over 30 killed in mass shooting at child care centre in Thailand: The assailant, who has been identified as a former police officer, later took his own life.
- Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to French author Annie Ernaux: She is known for her autobiographical works that touch upon themes of gender equality and class disparities.
- Pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of two men who died while cleaning sewer, Delhi HC tells DDA: The judges remarked it was unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, the poor were forced to work as manual scavengers.
- Delhi HC judge to head UAPA tribunal that will review decision on Popular Front of India ban: The government has claimed that the Muslim organisation is involved in violent terrorist activities.
- Rupee falls 32 paise to record low of 81.94 against US dollar: Analysts said that increase in crude oil prices are weighing down on the local currency.
- Uttarkashi avalanche toll rises to 16, trekking banned for three days due to rain alert: Twenty-nine trainees of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering are stranded in the hills.
- Kidnapped Sikh family, including 8-month-old infant, found dead in California: On Tuesday, the police had taken a suspect into custody after a credit card belonging to one of the victims was used at an ATM.
- ED rejects Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s request to postpone questioning in National Herald case: He accused the government of misusing agencies to harass him after seeing the success of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.