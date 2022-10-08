The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday said that they have seized 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crore from a Pakistani boat off the state coast.

Six members of the boat crew were apprehended in the boat named Al Sakar near the Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea. The boat has been docked at Jakhau port and authorities are investigating it.

At least four boats with drugs have been apprehended off Gujarat’s coast this year.

In September, the Indian Coast Guard captured a Pakistani boat called Al Tayyasa with six crew members, ANI reported. They had 40 kg of heroin worth Rs 200 crore.

In July, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad had seized 70 kg of heroin worth over Rs 350 crore from a container near the Mundra port. Shipping bills and customs filings related to the container had stated that it contained textile items.

In May, 52 kg of cocaine was seized from an import consignment at the port by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The drugs were estimated to be valued at over Rs 500 crore in the international illicit market.

The drug seizure had taken place over a month after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard stopped a Pakistani boat off the Jakhau coast in the Kutch district and held nine crew members for carrying heroin worth Rs 280 crore.