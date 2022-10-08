The big news: Rahul Gandhi says family will not control Congress chief, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ashok Gehlot said Adani, Amit Shah’s son were welcome to invest in Rajasthan, and Karnataka asked cab apps to stop autorickshaw services.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- New Congress chief will not be remote-controlled by my family, says Rahul Gandhi: Such a thought is insulting to candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, he added.
- Adani, Amit Shah’s son are welcome to invest in Rajasthan, says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: BJP Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia claimed that the Congress is embracing its opponents with the hope of getting more money.
- Karnataka orders cab apps to stop offering autorickshaw services in three days: Passengers had complained that aggregators like Ola and Uber have been charging a minimum of Rs 100 for autorickshaw rides.
- Banners calling Kejriwal anti-Hindu, showing him in Muslim cap surface in Gujarat ahead of AAP rally: The posters came up a day after Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam attended an event in Delhi where some Hindus vowed to convert to Buddhism.
- 12 dead, many injured as bus catches fire after hitting a truck in Nashik: A case has been registered to find out the cause of fire, the police said.
- Pakistani boat with Rs 350 crore-worth heroin caught off Gujarat Coast, says Indian Coast Guard: At least four boats with drugs have been apprehended in the Arabian Sea this year.
- Prices of CNG and piped cooking gas up by Rs 3 in Delhi, adjoining areas: Last week, the government had increased prices of natural gas by 40%.
- Indian High Commission in UK says it is investigating illegal visa handlers: The commission has said that there is only one outsourcing service provider for the documents in UK.
- Export body suspends membership of company whose cough syrups are linked to 66 deaths in Gambia: The suspension will cut off Maiden Pharmaceuticals from Market Access initiatives under which companies get incentives worth crores.
- No country has asked India not to buy oil from Russia, says Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri: The US has expressed its reservations on India increasing its energy imports from Moscow since Russian oil became cheaper after the Ukraine war started.