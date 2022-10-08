A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. New Congress chief will not be remote-controlled by my family, says Rahul Gandhi: Such a thought is insulting to candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, he added.
  2. Adani, Amit Shah’s son are welcome to invest in Rajasthan, says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: BJP Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia claimed that the Congress is embracing its opponents with the hope of getting more money.
  3. Karnataka orders cab apps to stop offering autorickshaw services in three days: Passengers had complained that aggregators like Ola and Uber have been charging a minimum of Rs 100 for autorickshaw rides.
  4. Banners calling Kejriwal anti-Hindu, showing him in Muslim cap surface in Gujarat ahead of AAP rally: The posters came up a day after Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam attended an event in Delhi where some Hindus vowed to convert to Buddhism.
  5. 12 dead, many injured as bus catches fire after hitting a truck in Nashik: A case has been registered to find out the cause of fire, the police said.
  6. Pakistani boat with Rs 350 crore-worth heroin caught off Gujarat Coast, says Indian Coast Guard: At least four boats with drugs have been apprehended in the Arabian Sea this year.
  7. Prices of CNG and piped cooking gas up by Rs 3 in Delhi, adjoining areas: Last week, the government had increased prices of natural gas by 40%.
  8. Indian High Commission in UK says it is investigating illegal visa handlers: The commission has said that there is only one outsourcing service provider for the documents in UK.
  9. Export body suspends membership of company whose cough syrups are linked to 66 deaths in Gambia: The suspension will cut off Maiden Pharmaceuticals from Market Access initiatives under which companies get incentives worth crores.
  10. No country has asked India not to buy oil from Russia, says Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri: The US has expressed its reservations on India increasing its energy imports from Moscow since Russian oil became cheaper after the Ukraine war started.