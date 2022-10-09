The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in two corruption cases earlier this week, reported The Indian Express on Sunday.

In October 2021, Malik had alleged that he was told he would get Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared two files belonging to “Ambani” and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh officer

Based on Malik’s allegations, the central agency had filed the two cases in April this year. One of the cases pertains to awarding of a contract for the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to private firm Reliance General Insurance Company.

The scheme, meant to provide health insurance cover to government employees and their families, was rolled out in October 2018. But it was cancelled a month later owing to allegations of fraud.

The other case pertains to alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract worth Rs 2,200 crore for construction on the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project. The Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that the online tender process had not been followed when the project was awarded to a company named Patel Engineering Limited.

The central agency questioned Malik after he completed his tenure as the governor of Meghalaya on October 4.

“He was examined in the case two days ago,” an unidentified agency official told The Indian Express. “Since these were his allegations, he was asked for more details. He was examined as a witness in the cases.”

According to the central agency, the board of joint venture company Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited, or CVVPPL, had in June 2019 decided to award tenders for all major projects through the e-tender process, but the decision was reversed in August 2019.

A first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that the project was given to Patel Engineering after the decision was revoked.

The central agency had also conducted searches in 14 locations in April. This includes the premises of Indian Administrative Service officer Naveen Choudhary, former chairperson of CVPPPL, besides those of Managing Director MS Babu, directors MK Mittal and Arun Mishra, reported The Indian Express.

In another complaint registered in Srinagar, the Central Bureau of Investigation has named Anil Ambani’s Reliance General Insurance Company and Trinity Reinsurance Brokers Limited as accused.