The big news: Delhi minister resigns amid religious conversion event row, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: As EC froze Sena’s election symbol, Uddhav Thackeray gave three options, and Owaisi criticised BJP-ruled states on Gujarat flogging incident.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after row over him attending religious conversion event: The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that he did not want Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the outfit to suffer any harm due to his actions.
- Day after EC freezes Shiv Sena symbol, Uddhav Thackeray faction submits three alternatives: The three proposed symbols are ‘trishul’ or trident, ‘mashaal’ or burning torch and ‘rising sun’.
- Dignity of Muslims less than street dogs in BJP-ruled states, says Asaddudin Owaisi on Gujarat flogging: Several Muslim men were tied to a pole and beaten with a stick by policemen in Kheda on October 4 after being accused of throwing stones at a garba event.
- Some persons with vested interests trying to tarnish Justice DY Chandrachud’s name, says Bar Council: A man wrote to President Droupadi Murmu levelling several allegations against the Supreme Court judge who is in line to be the next chief justice.
- Mangaluru activist arrested for Facebook post mocking cheetah project: Sunil Bajilakeri was granted bail on Saturday.
- Aim to win all Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2024, MK Stalin tells DMK workers: The chief minister made the statement shortly after being elected unopposed as the DMK’s president for the second time.
- Nitish Kumar is delusional and politically isolated, says Prashant Kishor: The development came after the Bihar chief minister claimed that he was advised by Kishor to merge his Janata Dal (United) with the Congress.
- Delhi’s maximum temperature drops 10 degrees below normal amid second-highest rainfall since 2007: The city’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 74.3 millimeters of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday.
- Dalit woman allegedly gangraped by priest, others in Rajasthan: According to the complaint, the priest first raped the woman when she was alone at home and then recorded a video of her.
- 13 killed, 87 injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city: Russian aircraft fired at least 12 missiles, levelling five residential buildings and partially destroying one, an official said.