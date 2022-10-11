Jailed separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, his daughter Ruwa Shah confirmed on Twitter.

Shah, the son-in-law of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died of cancer, reported PTI.

Shah was arrested in 2017, along with six others, in an terror funding case.

Abu breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner. https://t.co/EqxGyappW0 — Ruwa Shah (@ShahRuwa) October 10, 2022

On September 30, Ruwa Shah had said that his father was suffering from renal cancer, which had spread to other body parts. Shah had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider her father’s bail application, saying that his condition was critical and deteriorating.

The separatist leader was on oxygen support in the intensive care unit of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, which according to Ruwa Shah, does not have an oncology department.

“The PET scan that is needed to be done is not available at RML where he is currently under custody treatment,” she had alleged. “Doctors here refuse to speak to us. The police are not letting us see him.”

The Delhi High Court had then directed authorities to shift Altaf Ahmad Shah to AIIMS on October 1, reported Kashmir Life. The court had also his son and daughter to meet him for an hour daily.

Shah is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

His eldest son, Anees ul Islam, had lost his government job in October 2021 “in the interest of the security of the state”.