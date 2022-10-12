The Haryana government on Wednesday said that it will stop the production of cough syrups by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that are linked to deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, reported ANI.

Authorities in the west African country have linked the deaths, most of them due to acute kidney failure, to four medicines – Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup – manufactured by Haryana-based drugmaker Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

The Gambia took the decision after the World Health Organization issued an alert against the four contaminated medicines on October 5.

On Wednesday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the central and state drug departments conducted a joint inspection and found 12 flaws in the medicines and its manufacturing process.

These include not maintaining a log book of equipment, instruments and some of the chemicals used in manufacturing the four cough syrups, according to NDTV. The company has been asked to reply to a notice issued by the Haryana government by Friday.

Vij said that the production will be stopped after the state government receives a report on samples of the medicines sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata for testing.

India’s Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council has suspended the membership of Maiden Pharmaceuticals after the deaths. The suspension cuts the firm off from the Market Access initiative under which incentives up to Rs 2 crore are given to a company that registers their products with a drug or health regulator abroad.

The Union health ministry has said that an inquiry by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has shown that the medicines are manufactured for export purposes only.

On October 8, Maiden Pharmaceuticals had said that it was shocked and saddened to hear about the deaths.

“We are in the field of medicines for over three decades and have been diligently following the protocols of the health authorities including Drugs Controller General [of India] and the State Drugs Controllers, Haryana,” the company’s director Vivek Goyal said.