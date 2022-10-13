A look at the top headlines of the day:

On Karnataka hijab ban, Supreme Court delivers split verdict: ‘Is right to wear hijab too much to ask in a democracy?’ Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia asked while delivering judgement. Three accused remanded to police custody for 12 days in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: The police have formed a Special Investigation Team after details emerged that two missing women were brutally tortured before they were killed. Journalist Rana Ayyub says ED chargesheet just another desperate attempt to threaten her: The central agency’s case is based on an FIR alleging that the journalist acquired funds in the name of charity through fundraiser campaigns. Uddhav Thackeray alleges bias by EC in allotment of symbol, name to Eknath Shinde-led faction: The Election Commission had asked the two groups of the Shiv Sena to choose new party names and symbols ahead of bye-polls in Andheri. Pakistan has no right to comment on India’s internal affairs, says MoS Meenakshi Lekhi: Her statement came after Pakistani Prime Minister accused Delhi of denying Jammu and Kashmir residents the right of self-determination. Zero-click spywares like Pegasus threat to reporters, sources, says Committee to Protect Journalists: Several journalists told the non-profit that they are concerned about their personal safety, along with their friends and family. Mob allegedly vandalises mosque in Gurugram, threatens to expel Muslims from village:Police have booked three men for criminal intimidation, hurting religious feelings and rioting. No arrests made so far. Former Delhi minister who attended conversion event says he has formally embraced Buddhism: Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused him of inciting hatred between Hindus and Buddhists. Woman’s attire not licence to molest her, says Kerala High Court as it expunges sessions court’s remarks: A Kozhikode judge had said that the law about outraging a woman’s modesty does not apply if she was wearing a “sexually provocative dress”. AAP Gujarat chief briefly detained after party workers allegedly create ruckus outside NCW office: Gopal Italia was summoned by the National Commission for Women for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video.