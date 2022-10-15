Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday registered a gangrape case against four men, including three sons of former Bahujan Samaj Party legislative council member Mohammad Haji Iqbal, PTI reported on Saturday.

The politician’s three sons – Afzal, Javed and Alishan – are already in jail for other crimes. The fourth accused in the case has been identified as Shahban.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said that a woman from Delhi had contacted Shahban in March to arrange for a fake degree for her sister-in-law from Haji Iqbal’s Glocal University in Mirzapur, reported Amar Ujala. Shahban had then arranged for a meeting between the two women and Afzal, Javed and Alishan in Mirzapur. The complainant said that the four men asked her to stay at a flat in Mirzapur as they sent her sister-in-law to bring some more documents from Delhi.

The four men allegedly gang-raped the woman while she was staying at the flat, according to the complainant.

On August 25, the Saharanpur Police had filed a case against five persons including Haji Iqbal, his brother Mehmood, and his three sons for gangraping another woman, reported The Indian Express. The woman had alleged that five men were sexually harassing her and pressuring her to vacate a plot of land that she owned.

Haji Iqbal has been absconding since then.

In April, a first information report was registered against Haji Iqbal and six others, including his sons, under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act in Mirzapur. The politician was accused of having mining mafia links, reported The Indian Express.

On September 28, the police had attached properties worth Rs 200 crore of the Bahujan Samaj Party leader, while a reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for information on him,