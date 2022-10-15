The big news: India disagrees with its 107th rank on Global Hunger Index, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by suspected militants, and Supreme Court suspended GN Saibaba’s acquittal order.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- India ranks 107th out of 121 countries in Global Hunger Index 2022: Centre alleged that the report is an ‘erroneous’ measure of hunger that suffers from ‘serious methodological issues’.
- Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by suspected militants in Shopian district: Kashmir Freedom Fighters, a militant outfit, has claimed the responsibility, the police have alleged.
- GN Saibaba to remain in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC acquittal order in Maoists link case: The Maharashtra government had challenged the judgement by Bombay High Court releasing Saibaba who was sentenced to life in 2017.
- Clash with NATO troops would result in global catastrophe, says Vladimir Putin: The Russian president added that he is willing to hold peace talks but it would require international mediation if Ukraine wanted to take part.
- Climate activists throw soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s painting ‘Sunflowers’ in London: The activists belong to Just Stop Oil group which wants the British government to stop setting up new oil and gas projects.
- Turkey mine blast kills 40 persons, search on for missing miner: The explosion took place on Friday when 110 persons were working in the mine.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi says delay in justice is major challenge for India: Systems like alternative dispute resolution and lok adalats can reduce the burden on courts, he added.
- Uttar Pradesh Police book former Bahujan Samaj Party MLC Haji Iqbal’s sons for gangrape: Last month, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information on Haji Iqbal, who has been absconding since August.
- Allahabad High Court gives bail to man accused of raping minor on condition that he marries her: The father of the girl, who is an adult now, said he had no objection if the man was released on bail on the condition of marriage.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea by WhatsApp to stay inquiry into its new privacy policy: The court said that the investigation by the Competition Commission of India cannot be stopped as it is an independent body.