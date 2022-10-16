The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday fired five government employees for allegedly being a “threat to the security” of the Union Territory.

Among those terminated were Afaq Ahmad Wani, the manager of Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, a village-level worker, Tanveer Saleem Dar, a constable of police’s auxiliary wing, Irshad Ahmad Khan, an orderly in the Jal Shakti Department, and Ab Momin Peer, an assistant lineman in the Power Development Department.

“The Lieutenant Governor [Manoj Sinha] is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities…are such as to warrant dismissal from the service,” an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

The employees were sacked under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution which allows a government employee to be terminated without an inquiry, if the President or a governor believes that such an inquiry would not be in the interest of the security of the State.

Over the last one year, several employees have been fired by the Jammu and Kashmir administration over alleged security concerns.

On May 13, the administration had fired three government employees alleging they had links with terrorist organisations.

Similarly, five employees were sacked on March 30. These included two police constables, a computer operator, a teacher and a nursing orderly.

In October last year, the government dismissed Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani over similar concerns. Islam was working as a research officer at a government-run convention centre in Srinagar.