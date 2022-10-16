The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a case pertaining to the excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government, The Indian Express reported.

Sisodia has been asked to appear before the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi at 11 am on Monday.

The CBI had booked Sisodia and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy on August 17. On August 30, the agency had also raided premises linked to the Aam Aadmi Party leader and other accused persons.

Sisodia claims that the first information report registered against him in the case was fake. He had also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had offered to close all cases against him if he joins the saffron outfit.

On Sunday, soon after the summon, Sisodia said that he will fully cooperate with the investigative agency.

“CBI raided my house for 14 hours, nothing came out of it,” he wrote in a tweet. “They searched my bank locker and found nothing. They did not find anything in my village.”

सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

The excise policy

The excise policy 2021-’22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, came into effect in November. Under it, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were private shops.

However, it was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into the new policy’s formulation and implementation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In the FIR, the central agency has alleged that the Delhi deputy chief minister and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions about the excise policy without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.