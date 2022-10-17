The big news: Gujarat says MHA approved Bilkis Bano case convicts’ release, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: DY Chandrachud was appointed as the next chief justice, and Manish Sisodia claimed he was pressured to quit AAP during CBI questioning.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Centre approved release of Bilkis Bano case convicts for good behaviour, Gujarat government tells SC: In an affidavit, the state government added the 11 men were freed as they had been in jail for 14 years.
- DY Chandrachud appointed as next chief justice of India: He will take charge on November 9, the law minister said.
- Manish Sisodia alleges he was pressured to quit AAP during CBI questioning in Delhi excise policy case: The Central Bureau of Investigation, however, said that the deputy chief minister was interrogated in a professional and legal manner.
- Polling for next Congress chief ends as 9,500 delegates vote: Whoever wins the election will replace the longest-serving party president, Sonia Gandhi.
- Centre suspends IAS officer Jitendra Narain after he is accused of raping 21-year-old in Port Blair: The woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him when he was serving as chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with another bureaucrat.
- Centre cannot issue general orders to block social media accounts, Twitter tells Karnataka HC: The micro-blogging platform argued that directions under the IT Act can only be issued if it is in line with the six grounds mentioned in the law.
- Kerala governor threatens to remove ministers if their statements lower dignity of his office: But Arif Mohammed Khan does not have unilateral power to dismiss them from the state Cabinet, according to legal experts.
- Bombay HC rejects activist Jyoti Jagtap’s bail petition in Bhima Koregaon case: A bench comprising Justices Ajay Gadkari and Milind Jadhav observed that the case filed against her by the National Investigation Agency was prima facie true.
- Satyendar Jain withdraws plea in Supreme Court challenging transfer of judge hearing bail petition: The judge was replaced on Enforcement Directorate’s plea after she rebuked the agency for its investigation against the AAP leader in a money-laundering case.
- New British finance minister scraps nearly all of Liz Truss’ tax cut plans: Reversing them are estimated to be worth around Rs 2.99 lakh crore a year.