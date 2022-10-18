Roger Binny on Tuesday was formally elected as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India during the Annual General Meeting. The former India all-rounder, part of the 1983 World Cup winning squad, will replace former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the organisation’s 36th President.

Binny, 67, was elected president at a meeting of the BCCI in Mumbai, where secretary Jay Shah won another term in office, Rajeev Shukla told reporters. The decisions were soon confirmed in a press release issued by the board.

The other BCCI office bearers, who were unanimously chosen, were general secretary Jay Shah (retained his post), new treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice president Rajeev Shukla, and joint secretary Devajit Saikia.

Meanwhile, Arun Dhumal, the outgoing treasurer, will take over as IPL chairman when Birjesh Patel turns 70 in a month.

The following members were elected as the new Office Bearers of the BCCI: (a) President: Roger Binny (b) Vice President: Rajeev Shukla (c) Secretary: Jay Shah (d) Joint Secretary: Devajit Saikia (e) Treasurer: Ashish Shelar

BCCI presidents who were Test players

- Maharaj Kumar Vizianagaram (1954-1956)

- Shivlal Yadav (2014)+

- Saurav Ganguly (2019-2022)

- Roger Binny (2022-)



+ interim — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 18, 2022

Binny becomes the third former Test player to head the BCCI as the official president.

My best wishes to Mr. #RogerBinny on being elected as the new president of the @BCCI. I’m sure the board will benefit greatly from your experience.



Congratulations dada @SGanguly99 on the completion of your term as president! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2022

Ganguly, 50, had initially been tipped to earn a second term as president after the Supreme Court’s recent order relaxed cooling-off periods.

Politicians from Ganguly’s home state of West Bengal have alleged that the former batter was forced out for political reasons.

The General Body also approved to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League, the board’s press release stated.

With AFP inputs

More to follow...