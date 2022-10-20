A look at the top headlines of the day:

British PM Liz Truss announces resignation: Truss has been under criticism for her handling of the country’s economy. At 45 days in office, she became the shortest-serving prime minister of UK. Rupee hits all-time low of 83.29 against US dollar: The currency made some recovery later in the trading session to close at 82.75. Google fined Rs 1,337.76 crore in India for ‘abusing its dominant position’ in Android market: The Competition Commission of India said the technology company should allow users to choose their default search engine while setting up their smartphones. Closely tracking, says US after India bars Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo from flying: Mattoo was stopped on Tuesday from travelling to New York to receive the prestigious Pulitzer Prize. AFSPA extended for six months in eight Assam districts, West Karbi Anglong exempted: The controversial law is in force in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, and the Lakhipur sub-division. SC grants interim bail to accused Gurugram student in 2017 Ryan International School murder case: The CBI has claimed that the student, who was 16-years-old at the time of the crime, murdered the Class 2 junior to get examinations postponed. Karnataka government to introduce ordinance to hike reservation for SCs and STs: The government has decided to hike reservations for Scheduled Caste from 15% to 17% and Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%. Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as Congress chief shows Sonia Gandhi remains last word, says Ashwani Kumar: The former Union law minister added that Shashi Tharoor was ‘no loser’ as he made a political statement by walking the talk. Infiltrators from neighbouring countries, religious conversion causing population imbalance, says RSS: General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called for the formulation of a population policy. SC turns down BJP MP’s plea to lift firecracker ban in Delhi: Last month, the city government had banned production, sale and use of firecrackers till January 1 to prevent the air quality from worsening in winter.