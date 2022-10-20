The big news: Liz Truss resigns as British PM after six weeks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rupee hit all-time low of 83.29 against US dollar, and Google fined Rs 1,337.76 crore in India for ‘abusing its dominant position’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- British PM Liz Truss announces resignation: Truss has been under criticism for her handling of the country’s economy. At 45 days in office, she became the shortest-serving prime minister of UK.
- Rupee hits all-time low of 83.29 against US dollar: The currency made some recovery later in the trading session to close at 82.75.
- Google fined Rs 1,337.76 crore in India for ‘abusing its dominant position’ in Android market: The Competition Commission of India said the technology company should allow users to choose their default search engine while setting up their smartphones.
- Closely tracking, says US after India bars Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo from flying: Mattoo was stopped on Tuesday from travelling to New York to receive the prestigious Pulitzer Prize.
- AFSPA extended for six months in eight Assam districts, West Karbi Anglong exempted: The controversial law is in force in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, and the Lakhipur sub-division.
- SC grants interim bail to accused Gurugram student in 2017 Ryan International School murder case: The CBI has claimed that the student, who was 16-years-old at the time of the crime, murdered the Class 2 junior to get examinations postponed.
- Karnataka government to introduce ordinance to hike reservation for SCs and STs: The government has decided to hike reservations for Scheduled Caste from 15% to 17% and Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%.
- Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as Congress chief shows Sonia Gandhi remains last word, says Ashwani Kumar: The former Union law minister added that Shashi Tharoor was ‘no loser’ as he made a political statement by walking the talk.
- Infiltrators from neighbouring countries, religious conversion causing population imbalance, says RSS: General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called for the formulation of a population policy.
- SC turns down BJP MP’s plea to lift firecracker ban in Delhi: Last month, the city government had banned production, sale and use of firecrackers till January 1 to prevent the air quality from worsening in winter.