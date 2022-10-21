The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Friday withdrew a letter by its director regarding special arrangements for sitting MPs, ANI reported.

The letter by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas regarding medical care arrangements for sitting MPs in AIIMS has been withdrawn with immediate effect. https://t.co/5aPXLJBAF9 pic.twitter.com/x7mE8i9sxF — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

On Wedensday, AIIMS Director M Srinivas had written a letter to YM Kandpal, joint secretary at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying that duty officers (who are qualified medical professionals) will be available in the hospital control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements for MPs.

The letter had stated that the MP’s staff can contact 011-26589279, 011-26593308, 011-26593574 or 9868397016 to speak to the officer on duty. The officer will then speak to a specialist doctor or the head of the department concerned to fix an appointment at the premier health institute.

In the letter, Srinivas also said that in cases of emergency, the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha Secretariat or the MP’s staff can contact the duty officer, who will guide them to emergency services.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association, however, had questioned the move, saying that the privileges amounted to “VIP culture”.

“No patient should suffer at the cost of another’s privileges,” the doctor’s body had said. “That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn’t hamper patient care.”

On Friday, the body welcomed the decision by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“A voice of reason, rationale and resolve can make a big difference,” it said. “We thank everyone for their support and stand against the VIP culture in healthcare. It’s a shared success!”